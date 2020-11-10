Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh face a catch-22 with his future

A year has passed since Jim Harbaugh sent a letter to the parents of Michigan football players to reassure them he wasn’t going anywhere.

The exit strategy others claimed he had been pursuing was, in his words, “total crap.”

No, he vowed, there weren’t plans to return to the NFL.

The Wolverines’ enemies, he insisted, were plotting against him to disrupt the program and undermine Michigan’s efforts to stockpile talent.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warm ups before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. More

In the context of these times, in the dark present of 2020, Harbaugh’s epistle is ironic. The football team he protected then with his words is now in turmoil because of its own actions — not the nefarious work of its adversaries. The recruiting ramifications he fretted about no longer seem his chief concern with his contract set to expire after 2021.

It’s all a bit startling, and the bizarreness of his situation became even more apparent during an uncomfortable news conference Monday when Harbaugh was pressed about his future with the Wolverines.

It’s a subject Harbaugh has addressed annually when baseless rumors swirled about an imminent departure to some pro franchise in desperate need of his football sorcery.

As Harbaugh moaned Monday, “We've been doing this for six years.”

But this time it was different as he faced questions about his long-term prospects at his beloved alma mater.

The perception of Harbaugh, after all, is no longer the same as it once was.

The sheen from his successful run with the San Francisco 49ers has eroded. The position of strength from which he once fought back against speculation is weakened. The memories of Harbaugh as a great coach have been replaced by doubt about whether he’s good enough to lead Michigan football in the years to come.

Asked about the possibility of returning to the NFL, he became agitated and defensive.

“I don't really have anything to really say to that, because I don't have an interest in listening to that kind of stuff,” he replied. “I think you know me by now. I always like letting the action speak for what you have to say. I've always thought this: your actions speak so loudly that people can't even hear what you're saying. I'll let the actions speak as they have in the past."

But the fallacy in that last statement is that history dictates the future, and the truth then will again become reality.

Harbaugh perhaps wishes that to be the case.

He was once viewed as the most attractive coach in the business and hailed as a turnaround artist who made Stanford a force and the 49ers a contender again. But is the market still there for someone who has yet to win a championship of any kind since coming back to Ann Arbor?

“I haven’t followed it close enough to be able to give you anything,” said Bill Polian, the former general manager of three teams. “He’s a good football coach and I’m sure there would be somebody interested. But beyond that, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere.”

One of Polian’s contemporaries, Charley Casserly, was also hesitant to appraise Harbaugh’s current value.

“He had a winning record in San Francisco,” said Casserly, the former general manager of Washington and the Houston Texans. “And that’s the only thing I am going to say because it’s wrong for me to speculate how teams might view him.”

But Michigan fans no longer see Harbaugh in the same dewy light they once did. On message boards, they agonize over the direction of a program that is 1-2 in the sixth year of his tenure and appears destined to lose a few more times this season. They also worry about the Catch-22 Michigan has created for itself with Harbaugh’s contract situation.

