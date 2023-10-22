Michigan football Ja'Den McBurrows gets revenge vs. MSU with first career interception

Michigan football defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, who was assaulted in last year's tunnel fight between Michigan State and the Wolverines, intercepted Michigan State true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt in the final minutes of the blowout.

The interception, which was the first of McBurrows' career, was one of the final touches of U-M's dominant 49-0 win over the Spartans to maintain control of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

McBurrows was one of two Michigan defensive backs who were assaulted in the postgame tunnel fight after the rivalry game last year, alongside former defensive back Gemon Green. McBurrows was thrown to the drown, dragged, hit and kicked by Michigan State players in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium as the Spartans were leaving the field.

McBurrows did not appear in a game in 2022 after the incident. He has played in a rotational role for the U-M defense this season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows gets revenge vs. MSU with first career INT