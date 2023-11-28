How Michigan football and Iowa Hawkeyes match up on offense, defense

For the second time in three years, Michigan football and the Iowa Hawkeyes will match up in Indianapolis with the winner taking home a simple prize: the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines enter the contest undefeated, with ranked wins over Ohio State and Penn State. Iowa is 10-2 and has only faced one ranked team — Penn State, to which it lost 31-0.

This game would have been more intriguing if former Michigan football players, QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All, were playing, but both have been precluded with season-ending injuries sustained early in the year. Still, the Hawkeyes have inexplicably found ways to win, despite having a really abysmal offense under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker, however, has his unit rolling, and he’s a Broyles Award finalist (along with Michigan OC Sherrone Moore).

How does each team match up against the others by the numbers on offense and defense? Ultimately, this one looks like it will come down to the Iowa defense stalling out the Wolverine offense, because the worst offense (statistically) isn’t likely to do much against a defense that actually ranks higher than where the Hawkeyes fare. That said, the Iowa defense is doing what it’s doing without playing complementary football, which speaks to how good it is.

Without further ado, here are the numbers.

Michigan offense, Iowa defense, by the numbers

Michigan offense (rank) Iowa defense (rank) Passing 224.8 yards/game (64) 174.3 yards/game allowed (9) Rushing 169.75 yards/game (53) 105.58 yards/game allowed (17) Scoring 37.2 points/game (13) 12.2 points/game allowed (4) Total 394.5 yards/game (59) 279.9 yards/game allowed (7) First downs 21.2 first downs/game (52) 16 first downs/game allowed (10) Third down conversions 49.64% (8) 32.8% allowed (23) Red zone conversions 87.27% (44), TD: 72.73% (16) 70.83% allowed (3), TD: 37.5% allowed (2) Tackles for loss 40 allowed (4) 65 (81) Sacks 14 allowed (14) 23 (84)

Iowa offense, Michigan defense, by the numbers

Iowa offense (rank) Michigan defense (rank) Passing 123.4 yards/game (130) 155.3 yards/game allowed (4) Rushing 122.92 yards/game (104) 91.42 yards/game allowed (7) Scoring 18 points/game (124) 10.3 points/game allowed (1) Total 246.3 yards/game (133-last) 246.8 yards/game allowed (2) First downs 21.5 first downs/game (133-last) 13.2 first downs/game allowed (2) Third down conversions 31.03% (123) 31.7% allowed (17) Red zone conversions 81.25% (81), TD: 41.18% (131) 71.43% allowed (6), TD: 42.86% allowed (8) Tackles for loss 62 allowed (49) 68 (67) Sacks 24 allowed (69) 29 (40)

Michigan and Iowa will kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. EST with the game being broadcast on Fox.

