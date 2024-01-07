Michigan football: Instant reaction to first day of College Football Playoff practices
"Hail Yes!" podcast hosts Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin discuss Michigan football's Saturday in Houston and their oppponent: Washington.
While Michigan prepares for the CFP title game against Washington, many in the sport aren't happy the Wolverines are there at all. How will it all play out? Will it even count when punishments are handed down?
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
