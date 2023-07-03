Michigan football installs new privacy screens around practice field

Once upon a time, former Michigan football head coach Bo Schembechler was wary about the possibility that Ohio State had sent scouts to watch the Wolverines’ practice.

While his paranoia was likely unfounded, the truth of the matter has long been that anyone actually could see what the maize and blue were working on, so long as the team was practicing outside.

That’s because there’s a bridge on Stadium Blvd. which crossed over State St. which has a higher elevation and that overlooks the practice field for Michigan football. On any given late summer day, any pedestrian could catch a glimpse of winged helmets bobbing up and down as they went to work in preparation for the season — as well as through fall, depending on the weather.

However, Jim Harbaugh and his staff have taken some newfound precautions, and no longer will that be the case.

Yes, Michigan will still partake in outdoor practices, but according to The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Züñiga, there have been new privacy fences erected that will keep pedestrians over the Stadium Blvd. bridge from seeing any football-related activities this fall and beyond.

Michigan football has constructed a windscreen around its outdoor practice fields that also serves to improve privacy: pic.twitter.com/oGZU8pS9hI — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) July 3, 2023

In the header photo, you can see what the practice field view from the bridge had looked like before this offseason.

