When Michigan football hosts Michigan State, plus more on 2024 Big Ten schedule

The Michigan football vs. Michigan State football annual rivalry game will once again be in mid-to-late October in 2024.

On Thursday, the Big Ten conference announced the dates for the league games next season, and the in-state rivalry will pick back up again on Oct. 26 in Ann Arbor. It will be the Spartans' first return to Michigan Stadium since the tunnel fight at the conclusion of the Oct. 29, 2022, game at the Big House.

This season, Michigan defeated MSU, 49-0, on Oct. 21, in East Lansing.

Formatting for the new Big Ten schedule, which accommodates the 18-team league beginning next season, was announced last month.

Times and TV networks will be announced at a later date. The conference title game will be Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Michigan State schedule

MSU's conference schedule features an early-than-normal opener on Sept. 7 at Maryland. That game is sandwiched between the season opener on Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic, and then games at home against Louisiana (Sept. 14) and at Boston College (Sept. 21).

The Spartans' first new Big Ten opponent will be Oct. 5 at Oregon, which is joining the conference next season along with USC, UCLA and Washington. MSU does not play any of the other West Coast schools. The Oregon game followed a visit from Ohio State on Sept. 28.

MSU's bye week is Oct. 12, followed by a home game against Iowa and then the Michigan game. The Spartans wrap up the regular season at home in a battle for the Old Brass Spittoon against Indiana (Nov. 2), at Illinois (Nov. 16) after another bye week and then a pair of home games against Purdue (Nov. 23) and Rutgers (Nov. 30).

Michigan schedule

The Wolverines' conference schedule is against newcomer USC at home on Sept. 21. That's followed by the fight for the Little Brown Jug against Minnesota on Sept. 28.

U-M's first road game isn't until Oct. 5, and it's against another new conference opponent — Washington. The Wolverines' bye week is also Oct. 12, before getting back on the road against Illinois and then hosting MSU.

The November slate for Michigan is home against Oregon (Nov. 2) and at Indiana (Nov. 9) before a second bye week for Nov. 16. The Wolverines' home finale is Nov. 23 against Northwestern before the usual season finale against Ohio State, this time in Columbus on Nov. 30.

U-M opens the season with three straight home non-conference games: Fresno State (Aug. 31); new SEC foe Texas (Sept. 7) and Arkansas State (Sept. 14).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: When Michigan football hosts Michigan State: 2024 Big Ten schedule