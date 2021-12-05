Michigan football honors Oxford High victim Tate Myre by scoring 42 in Big Ten title game

It's likely just coincidence, but it turned out to be a tribute that will forever cemented in history.

Michigan football beat Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, 42-3, on Saturday in Indianapolis. While doing so, U-M scored 42 points, the number worn by Tate Myre, one of the four Oxford High School shooting victims killed on Tuesday.

It was a statement that wasn't lost on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who mentioned Myre during the postgame interview on Fox.

Michigan wanted to honor Tate Myre with their play in the Big Ten Championship Game.



The Wolverines scored 42 points, Myre's jersey number at Oxford High School 💙 pic.twitter.com/7XFU9FsbFC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

"We wanted to honor Tate Myre in this game," Harbaugh said. "For his courage and what he did in the shootings in Oxford. He's a hero."

The Wolverines were wearing a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their uniforms — a maize-colored block O with Myre's No. 42 and four hearts to honor all four fatalities in Tuesday's attack.

Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre's family was honored on the field before the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

The Big Ten also honored the Myre family on Saturday, holding a moment of silence for all the victims before the game and inviting the Myre family on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the coin toss.

