Michigan football holds off late scare from Iowa Hawkeyes to stay unbeaten, 27-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ten months ago, when Michigan football met Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, the Wolverines led by two touchdowns before 10 minutes melted off the clock. And at that point — against a Hawkeyes offense that finished the year ranked 121st in yards per game — head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team had the win secured. U-M coasted to a 42-3 blowout.

When Michigan met Iowa on Saturday for its first road game in 2022, the Wolverines marched 75 yards on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, capped with a 16-yard end around by receiver Ronnie Bell. And at that point — against a Hawkeyes offense that entered the weekend ranked last nationally in yards per game — reporters in the press box wondered if a single touchdown was already enough to win.

More than three full quarters elapsed before Iowa found the end zone on a 2-yard rush by tailback Kaleb Johnson, at which point the Wolverines led by 20. The margin proved more than enough for Michigan to preserve a 27-14 win when tailback Blake Corum added a 20-yard score with 1:19 remaining in a measured, controlled performance that gave U-M its first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2005.

"We’re 5-0 now," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "You can’t get to 6-0 unless you’re 5-0. ... It feels good. Great thrill. Great thrill of victory and great thrill of winning."

TRENDING ANALYSIS:J.J. McCarthy comes through when he needs to vs. Iowa

Corum carried 29 times for 133 yards and a touchdown to anchor the offense on an afternoon when Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy was steady if unspectacular: 18 of 24 for 155 yards, one touchdown and one fumble. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker led the receivers with four catches for 45 yards.

Michigan's defense pummeled Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras with five hits, four sacks and unrelenting pressure in the second half. Edge rusher Mike Morris was the standout with two sacks and a consistent presence in the Hawkeyes' backfield. Petras finished 21 of 31 for 246 yards and one touchdown as Iowa was limited to eight first downs in the opening three quarters combined. The Hawkeyes finished with 283 yards of total offense — 126 of which came in the fourth quarter when the game was largely out of reach.

Story continues

"The guys were doing a really good job on the edge," Harbaugh said. "But Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins inside were doing a tremendous job forcing things to the outside and getting the pressure up the middle that allowed those edges to come through at the end. They probably won’t show up in the stat line."

Fourth-down stand

The flicker of momentum Iowa mustered in the fourth quarter was part of a 13-play, 78-yard drive that brought the Kinnick Stadium crowd to life — albeit briefly.

Petras guided the offense from his own 17-yard line to the Michigan 8 by incorporating a series of crossing patterns and one beautifully thrown ball up the seam to tight end Luke Lachey for 34 yards, which finished as the Hawkeyes' longest gain.

The U-M defense awoke once Iowa crept into the red zone, threatening to pull within a touchdown in the closing minutes. Safety Rod Moore made a beautiful tackle at the 8-yard line to stop tight end Sam LaPorta for no gain on second-and-4. Then linebacker Michael Barrett and edge rusher Eyabi Okie, who had the best game of his brief U-M career, combined to stone tailback LeShon Williams on a 2-yard carry up the middle.

When Petras threw low and behind LaPorta on fourth down — a pass that would have been nullified by a pass interference penalty that Harbaugh declined — the Wolverines reclaimed possession and extinguished Iowa's fleeting attempt at a comeback.

"Just trying to keep them out (of the end zone)," Harbaugh said. "They’re not in until they’re in. We gave up some inside-breaking routes, and that’s an area that we can look to improve on. They hit us on an outbreaking route, a sail route, then came back with a dig route. Had us on our heels there. ... But we were just battling, you know? Trying to strain. Trying to outwork and out-strain there at the end."

Dominant in the trenches

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball as Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, left, and linebacker Jack Campbell make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City.

For an offensive line untested through its first four games, U-M’s group arrived in Iowa City expecting a hellacious test from the Hawkeyes, who led the country in scoring defense. Iowa entered Week 5 having allowed just 5.8 points per game in the month of September, including a shutout of Nevada.

Whatever tenacity Iowa possessed quickly eroded on U-M's opening drive — a poised, methodical, 11-play trek that covered 75 yards while facing just a single third down. Center Olu Oluwatimi spearheaded an onslaught in the trenches as the Wolverines knocked Iowa's defenders backward on seemingly every play. Rarely was Corum ever contacted behind the line of scrimmage.

The Hawkeyes' meager allowance of 2.21 yards per carry through their first four games felt comical when Corum and Donovan Edwards, who returned after missing the last two games, powered ahead for gains of four, seven, six and 10 on the opening possession. Sixteen of Corum's 29 carries gained at least four yards.

"I thought we were just moving them off the ball really well early," Harbaugh said. "They made some adjustments, and we had to make some counter adjustments. But that’s how it went to me in the running game. Blake Corum had a really big day again."

TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN 〽️@UMichFootball strikes first in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/30ED8HILDb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

A week after setting new career highs in carries (30) and rushing yards (243), Corum remained the focal point for co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. They gave him eight carries in the first quarter and eight more in the second, chipping away at the Hawkeyes for incremental gains that extended drives and deflated the crowd.

Two field goals from kicker Jake Moody pushed the lead to 13-0 by halftime, at which point Michigan had run 25 more plays than the Hawkeyes, doubled their time of possession and nearly tripled their number of first downs.

The Wolverines finished with 172 rushing yards on 42 carries as the running game out-performed the passing attack for the second consecutive week.

"They’ve been building that callus from last year," Schoonmaker said of the offensive line, "and it’s rolled into this year. Just blowing people off the ball. That’s been their standard. They practice like that and then they go out and play like that. Maybe we didn’t get the big ones, but we added up the little ones and it turned into something great."

Injury report

Special teams ace Caden Kolesar exited the game with a heavy limp after covering a punt in the fourth quarter. He went directly to the medical tent and did not return.

In his postgame news conference, Harbaugh seemed to indicate wideout Roman Wilson suffered an injury and did not return, but the details remain unclear: "When Roman went out, after he got the head shot, Ronnie stepped up and Schoonmaker too was somebody who really stepped up in that situation," Harbaugh said.

U-M played without starting tight end Erick All for the second consecutive week. All did not travel to Iowa City as he works through an undisclosed injury.

Last week, the Free Press reported All’s absence is likely linked to renewed discussions about undergoing back surgery to address a problem dating to last season. The Wolverines have not shared details about All’s injury.

Edwards returned after missing the previous two games to carry five times for 29 yards and catch four passes for 21 yards and a score. His 12-yard touchdown reception from McCarthy extended U-M's lead to 20 midway through the third quarter.

Left guard Trevor Keegan (undisclosed injury) also returned after missing last week’s game against Maryland. Saturday marked just the second time Michigan has had its preferred offensive line this season.

"That five in there today (along the offensive line), that hasn’t always been that way through the first five ball games," Harbaugh said. "And it’s allowed some other guys to step up. ... I think the chemistry is coming. I mean, we can get better. We can get better there."

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football holds off late scare from Iowa, 27-14