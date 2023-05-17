Michigan football hires former NFL scout and son of legendary coach to recruiting staff

Michigan football isn’t only adding big-time recruits to the team or veteran players via the transfer portal. The maize and blue are also adding big names to the staff.

Michigan football has hired former NFL scout and son of the legendary coach Bo Schemebechler, Glenn ‘Shemy” Schembechler. Schembechler announced it himself on Twitter on Wednesday. He put the below tweet on Twitter saying “I’m beyond honored to return home..”

On his Twitter bio, it says his role on the team is the Assistant Director of Football Recruiting. The University of Michigan has yet to confirm the hire, but the deal appears to be as good as done.

I'm beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball ! #GoBlue always and forever! — Shemy Schembechler (@ShemyScout) May 17, 2023

Schembechler grew up in Ann Arbor while his father was coaching the team for nearly two decades. ‘Shemy’ has been a longtime NFL scout for over 20 years and his most recent job was with the Las Vegas Raiders where he was hired back in 2019. He was reportedly fired by the Raiders back in February.

He also was a scout for the Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins (Commanders), and the Seattle Seahawks.

