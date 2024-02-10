Michigan football hires familiar face, Steve Casula, as tight ends coach

A familiar face will be roaming the Michigan football sidelines this fall.

Steve Casula, a former analyst for the Wolverines (2019-21) during the middle Jim Harbaugh years, was officially named the program’s tight end coach by head coach Sherrone Moore. Casula spent the past two seasons at UMass as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

"Steve is a smart, versatile and highly capable coach who works hard to put the players in the best position to succeed," Moore said in a press release. "He will be an asset to us in recruiting and a great addition to the offensive staff room. We look forward to having Steve mentor our tight ends and be heavily involved in other aspects of our program. Steve and his family are a great addition to our staff and we welcome them back to the Michigan Football family."

Casula, 36, has a number of ties to the state of Michigan, dating back to his time at Western Michigan where he was a graduate assistant (2010-2011) and then tight ends coach (2012). He later got his first job as a coordinator at Division II Davenport (2014-16), before he moved to Ferris State (2017-18) where he was OC and was tight ends and full backs coach.

ON THE MOVE: Michigan football losing ace recruiter, DB coach Steve Clinkscale to Chargers

During his time in Ann Arbor, Casula was seen as one of former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis's top analysts.

“Thanks to Coach Moore for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor and be part of this incredible staff and team,” Casula said in the same release. “My family and I spent three great years in Ann Arbor, and we could not be more excited to return and be part of the continued success of Michigan Football.

"The way tight ends are utilized in this program, this will be an exceptional group to lead as we continue recruiting and developing the very best at that position.”

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s new head coach, speaks in front of family, media and faculty members during a news conference inside the Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

While Michigan's offense will feature a lot of new faces after a mass exodus from graduations and NFL declarations, the tight end position still appears to be on solid footing, even after AJ Barner's departure. U-M returns one of the nation's top tight ends, Colston Loveland, who had 45 catches, 649 yards, and four touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season.

Coaching tight ends should be a strong suit of this Michigan football staff, as Moore began his career in Ann Arbor coaching tight ends, while offensive line coach Grant Newsome coached the unit the past two seasons (2022-23).

The Wolverines are still looking for a new defensive line, linebackers, and defensive backs coach after Steve Clinkscale opted to leave Ann Arbor for a position on Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Chargers.

U-M is also reportedly set to hire former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for the same position, which will become official next week.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football tabs former analyst Steve Casula as next TE coach