Michigan football hires familiar face as new assistant director of recruiting

Michigan football is officially moving forward after the controversial Shemy Schembechler hire and subsequent dismissal. And it’s someone with requisite experience as well as familiarity with the program.

After working with the Wolverines’ recruiting department for several years, Sam Popper departed in 2019 and has since had a bit of a journey. Popper departed initially for Oregon, where he served as the assistant director of recruiting. He was then the director of player personnel at Akron before accepting the director of recruiting position at Memphis, a role he served in from February 2023 until present.

Popper announced on Twitter that he’s returning to Ann Arbor to be the assistant director of recruiting for Michigan football, reteaming with Albert Karschnia, the current director of recruiting who also came back as a prodigal son.

It was always a dream of mine to come back to Michigan I’ll work hard and give everything I have back to a place that has given so much to me〽️🔵 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uB8xaVdXGU — Sam Popper (@SamPopper_) June 26, 2023

Popper will take over the role created for former NFL scout Shemy Schembechler, the son of Bo Schembechler, who departed after controversial Twitter likes.

