Michigan football hires another staffer away from Ohio State

Ohio State fans haven’t been happy at all with anything to do with Michigan football of late.

Whether it was the three wins in a row, the Connor Stalions saga, the national championship, the swiping of running backs coach Tony Alford, or the basketball team getting a transfer from guard Roddy Gayle Jr., all things maize and blue have even further enraged the scarlet and gray.

Well, Tuesday’s news won’t help.

Though it’s a very much behind the scenes move, Sherrone Moore and his new-look Wolverines have hired former Ohio State staffer Erin Dunston — the sister of former Michigan basketball player and current assistant Jillian Dunston — to be the new director of operations.

Via Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook, who first reported the news:

Ohio State is losing a key member of its recruiting staff to its arch rival: Assistant Athletic Director for Football Recruiting & Events Erin Dunston is leaving the program for a position at Michigan, Lettermen Row has learned. Dunston had been with the Buckeyes since 2021 as the director of on-campus recruiting and had recently been promoted to her position. Now she’s trading in scarlet and gray for maize and blue. She previously worked at Kansas and Purdue. Dunston was included in On3’s 2022 rising star personnel and recruiting staffers you need to know.

Dunston appears to be taking on an expanded role similar to the one that Christina DeRuyter once held before she followed Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sherrone Moore promised at his introductory press conference to expand the recruiting department, and with eight analysts hired on that side of things, and now Dunston, he’s keeping his promise.

Assuredly, it also helps that he’s taken a rising star away from a rival, too.

