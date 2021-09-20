Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference: Live updates at noon

The non-conference stage of the 19th-ranked Michigan football schedule is over, and what some people would call the "real" season is here. Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverine team begins it's quest for a Big Ten title in what looks to be a wild Big Ten East, the first test? The Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Michigan and Rutgers played one of the more entertaining games of the Big Ten season last year as the two teams went a few extra frames to settle the decision, a 48-42 Michigan victory in the 3rd overtime.

Catch up on what coach Harbaugh has to say regarding Rutgers, and this past weekend vs. Northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh news conference: Live at noon