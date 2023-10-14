If Michigan football had an Olympic flag football team

The Olympic committee is currently reviewing a proposal to add flag football to the summer games. Sweet. Since Michigan is already dominating colleges in the USA, it could be fun to see them take the show on the road and beat up on the other nations.

Here are some ground rules:

12 man roster

Five on the field at a time

70 yard field

Rushing plays are allowed if five or more yards from the endzone

So who makes the cut for Michigan? Let’s get into it.

Let’s start with the offense. J.J. McCarthy is the obvious choice to lead the charge, and he will do just that. His favorite targets will take the field as well. Speedy Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson are two more roster locks, leaving us with three more guys on offense.

Colston Loveland provides a height advantage, so he will stick. Donovan Edwards also feels like a guy who can create mismatches. Though a running back, Edwards is one of the better receivers on the team. He can motion around the formation depending on the defensive look and get open or simply take a handoff agaisnt a weak box (don’t think I’m forgetting about that touchdown pass in the Big Ten Championship game, either).

The last spot is a curveball. I’ll take Alex Orji! The backup QB is big enough to body smaller coverage guys, but provides a trick play element with his experience at quarterback. I’m imagining a modified option play where Orji takes a lateral and either breaks upfield or looks deep for a streaking Wilson. Pick your poison, Canada.

Defensively, things get a little trickier. Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil, and Rod Moore all have their spots secured, but who will man the ‘linebacker’ spot? Since the only size advantage in this sport comes from height, I’m going to stick in the DB room. Keon Sabb has show himself to be more than worthy of a roster spot. He has made plays, and has the right stature to compete with taller targets at the catch points. He will be our line of scrimmage defender tasked with hunting down the QB and picking up coverage on any taller targets.

To pair lightning with thunder, Keshaun Harris will bring some speed to the lineup. The former walk-on has impressed the staff enough to battle for starting reps early in the season. He is the answer to any country that pulls out raw speed (cough cough Jamaica).

The last pick seems obvious. Amorion Walker. Nicknamed ‘The Alien’ for his freaky athleticism and size, Walker has experience on both sides of the ball. It will be hard for anyone to out-athlete Walker at any part of the game. Getting a guy who can contribute on both sides of the ball is massive for a sports that has just twelve roster spots. Walker is a sneaky pick to be this teams MVP.

