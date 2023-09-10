Michigan football grades vs. UNLV: Solid marks for pass game prowess, defensive dominance

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia grades Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 35-7 win over UNLV in Week 2 on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium:

Offense: B-plus

Michigan's passing offense, for the second consecutive week, was nearly flawless. Although a U-M spokesman said the program doesn't have a record for the most consecutive completions to begin a game, J.J. McCarthy's 13 on Saturday is, at minimum, the longest such stretch in the John Harbaugh era. Michigan's quarterback moved the ball effortlessly all afternoon, completing 22 of 25 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns and had another 38 rushing yards on three carries. HIs favorite target, Roman Wilson, caught just four passes but finished with a team-high 89 receiving yards and both touchdowns. The second score was the play of the day, as McCarthy hit him in stride on a 47-yard crossing pattern that he took the distance. But the rushing game wasn't dominant. U-M had 27 rushes for 170 yards (6.3 yards per carry) when its starters left the field at the end of the third quarter — but FCS-level Bryant ran 39 times (not counting a bad punt) for 202 yards a week ago against UNLV. Donovan Edwards had six carries for just 9 yards, and U-M only had two carries by a running back for more than 10 yards.

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) sacks UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Defense: A-minus

For the second week in a row, Michigan could've had a shutout, but instead played its third-string defense for the fourth quarter and allowed points. Otherwise, U-M's defense was virtually flawless. After no sacks in Week 1, U-M had five Saturday, all in the first 20 plays of the game to set the tone. As a team, the Wolverines also finished with 10 tackles-for-loss in the first three quarters, during which UNLV had 106 total yards (just 6 on the ground). Kenneth Grant, a sophomore defensive tackle, had four tackles, including a team-high 2½ TFLs (1½ of which were sacks) and a pass breakup, but, frankly, the entire defensive line was dominant.

Mason Graham (five tackles, 1½ sacks), Jaylen Harrell (five tackles, 1½ sacks), Braiden McGregor (five tackles, 1½ for loss), Kris Jenkins (five tackles, half a sack) and Derrick Moore (one sack) all wreaked havoc.

Special teams: C

On a day where a lot went right for U-M, the specialists were far from crisp. Tommy Doman sent the kickoff out of bounds to set up UNLV at its 35 early. Later, UNLV punt returner Jacob De Jesus appeared to be bottled up inside the 15, but was able to break two tackles before a 20-plus-yard return. On what appeared to be Doman's best punt of the day — for nearly 50 yards in the fourth quarter to pin the Rebels inside their own 5 — Michigan was flagged for an illegal snap. The next punt went to the 18.

There were a few bright spots. James Turner made all five of his extra points, Jake Thaw returned a punt for 19 yards and in the second half, Semaj Morgan and Kalel Mullings had kickoff returns of 28 and 26 yards, respectively.

Michigan acting head coach (first half) Jay Harbaugh watches practice before the UNLV game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Coaching: B-plus

For the second time in as many weeks, Michigan's interim head coach proved to be the "guardian of victory" — only this time, there were two. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh handled the first half while running backs coach Mike Hart took over after halftime.

The first half was clean and tidy: three touchdowns in four drives, and the lone time U-M failed to score was on a fourth-and-2 inside the UNLV red zone with an inside run stopped a foot short. Defensively, the Wolverines held UNLV to just 42 yards in the first half. While the coaching flip at half seemed to present a minor hiccup — U-M punted twice in the first three drives — it didn't take long to get the momentum going again. Even on little decisions — such as keeping backup quarterback Jack Tuttle out of the game after he dinged his shoulder on his lone rush. He wanted to come back in but Hart said afterwards "what's the point" of risking his health. One unnecessary roughness call kept a drive alive, another penalty nullified the best field position change of the day, but for the most part, it was a clean game for U-M.

