Michigan football grades vs. Rutgers: Another near-perfect day for defense

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia grades Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor:

Offense: A-minus

J.J. McCarthy and the passing offense bounced back after a four-turnover, three-interception performance vs. Bowling Green. McCarthy completed 15 of 21 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown, which went to freshman Semaj Morgan on a contested third-down play for his first career score. The best drive of the day came early; a seven-play, 94-yard march to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter. Blake Corum opened with a shifty 14-yard run, Donovan Edwards had a 36-yard grab on third down, and then a reverse flea-flicker went from Corum to Edwards to McCarthy, before he connected with Colston Loveland for 35 of his game-high 75 yards. Corum ended up punching the ball in from 2 yards out as he finished with 21 carries for 97 yards and two scores. The offense had 40 rushes for 201 yards, as McCarthy added a season-high 51 of his own. Following a three-and-out to start the game, U-M never punted again. The Wolverines scored three touchdowns and attempted two field goals on their other five possessions before running the clock out on the sixth.

Defense: A

For the fourth consecutive week, Michigan held its opponent to a single score. It came on a busted play — Mike Sainristil slipped in man-coverage and then Rod Moore whiffed on the tackle — and then no more for the rest of the day. Rutgers managed 135 yards in the first quarter, then just 122 over the final three quarters. That was in large part because U-M's run wall was superb, yielding a Scarlet Knights offense, which ran for 256 yards a week ago, to just 77 yards on 23 carries. This came even without Mason Graham, who will likely miss next week, too. Harbaugh praised the play of Kenneth Grant, Kris Jenkins, Josaiah Stewart, Jaylen Harrell and Derrick Moore. Junior Colson led the way with six tackles, but the play off the day came in the third quarter. On a fourth-and-2 in U-M territory, Sainristil diagnosed an incoming screen, jumped the route and picked it off, before his teammates set up a convoy for a 71-yard pick-six. He also led the team with two QB hurries as the unit held quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to 11 of 21 passing for 180 yards and an interception.

Special Teams: C

There wasn't a lot of opportunity on Saturday, but the kicking game didn't exactly impress. Michigan's defense forced an early three-and-out in the first quarter, but on the ensuing kick, Jake Thaw let the punt bound over his head and roll all the way down to the U-M 6 for a 75-yard net. In the second quarter, James Turner missed a 42-yard field goal with the wind at his back. It was his second missed kick of the season (the other was an extra point in the season opener). Still, the unit did have some positive moments, even if one was simply a Scarlet Knights blunder. Turner made a 46-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and the Wolverines didn't allow any return yards. On U-M's lone kickoff that stayed in play, the Scarlet Knights tried to fair catch it and get it at the 25, but let bounce, and they were pinned at their own 6.

Coaching: B-plus

After the game's opening series, Michigan outscored Rutgers, 31-0, and outgained the Scarlett Knights, 415-185. That doesn't happen without installing a solid game plan throughout the week. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his group put an emphasis on building a run wall and making Wimsatt beat the unit with his arm. the Wolverines were determined to "be the bully" on offense and won the time of possession. The Wolverines appeared to escape without any injuries and once again won a game with no stress. That said, it wasn't perfect, even as Jim Harbaugh made his return from a three-game suspension. After the first touchdown, U-M was flagged for too many men on the field on the extra point. In the second quarter, Loveland was tackled to set up fourth-and-2 at the Rutgers 20. The team was unclear if they were going to go for it or kick a field goal and by the time they decided to send out the special teams, they had wasted too much time and were flagged for delay of game. Turner then missed the kick.

