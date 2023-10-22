Michigan football grades vs. MSU: An overall flawless performance in rivalry slaughter

EAST LANSING — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia grades Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 49-0 win on Saturday at Spartan Stadium:

Offense: A-plus

Michigan once again pulled its starters midway through the third quarter, a sign of yet another offensive masterclass. The passing attack continues to shine, as J.J. McCarthy completed 21-of-27 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns. The Wolverines chose to pick on MSU's linebackers with their tight ends and the mismatch paid huge dividends. AJ Barner, who entered the day with nine grabs for 93 yards on the season essentially matched that on the night, hauling in a career-high eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Colston Loveland also had four catches for 79 yards and two scores while Roman Wilson had two grabs for 52 yards and added on with his nation-leading 10th touchdown reception. MSU's defense was rated No. 3 in the nation on third downs, yet the Wolverines converted 7-of-8 with the first team offense on the field. U-M ran just 34 times for 120 yards and one score, but there was no need to do anything differently on this day.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan's talent, precision rare. Michigan State hopes this season's rare, too

Defense: A-plus

Mike Sainristil grabbed a 72-yard pick-six early in the third quarter, his second touchdown on the season. The Wolverines got their first shutout of the season, the first time U-M has shut out MSU since a 14-0 win 23 years ago to the day. Michigan held MSU to just 57 rushing yards on 27 attempts (2.1 yards per rush) while quarterback Katin Houser completed just 12-of-22 passes for 101 yards. Ja'Den McBurrows also added a late pick of Sam Leavitt. Junior Colson paced the defense with 11 tackles, Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore and TJ each had a sack and the team racked up nine tackles for loss, led by Braiden McGregor who had 1½. The Wolverines held MSU to 6-of-17 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs as the Spartans managed just 10 first downs (four of which came against the third string unit).

RAINER SABIN: Michigan football has officially wrestled control of the rivalry from MSU

Special Teams: A

There wasn't much for Michigan's special teams unit to do until a few punts late in the fourth quarter. Kicker James Tuner went 7-for-7 on extra points, he's yet to miss one since the season-opener against East Carolina, which he said was the most nervous he's ever been for a kick. Tommy Doman got in some work in the punt game late in the fourth quarter as his four punts averaged 46.8 yards per attempt which included a long of 52 yards and two which pinned MSU inside its 20. Each of Michigan's kickoffs went for touchbacks while U-M's punt return unit held the Spartans to just a single 14-yard return by Tyrell Henry.

Coaching: A

LAST LAUGH: Michigan football Ja'Den McBurrows gets revenge vs. MSU with first career interception

Entering the game with the cloud of another NCAA investigation hovering over the coaching staff, the Wolverines put the noise aside and came out and handled business on Saturday in dominating fashion. Michigan had more than double the total offense of MSU (477-190) and it was more than triple through the first three quarters with the starters on the field. While there were some aspects the coaching staff will be displeased with — seven penalties for 65 yards will be at the top of the list — it was nothing compared to MSU's 11 penalties for 102 yards, the last of which gave Michigan one final offensive play that resulted in 5-yard Alex Orji touchdown run. Perhaps the biggest (only) mishap was late in the first half when Donovan Edwards was flagged with eight seconds left and U-M didn't have a timeout, which resulted in a 10-second runoff and nullified a touchdown, however replay appeared to show Edwards was moving backwards (which is legal).

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football grades vs. MSU: Flawless night in rivalry slaughter