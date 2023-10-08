Michigan football grades vs. Minnesota: Another impeccable performance from Wolverines

MINNEAPOLIS — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia grades Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 52-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium:

Offense: A

Michigan's offense scored on six of its first eight drives — five of which were touchdowns. Once again, J.J. McCarthy was nearly perfect. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown pass to Colston Loveland, the sophomore tight end's first TD reception of the season. Cornelius Johnson caught three passes for a team-high 86 yards which included a 49-yard deep ball, while Roman Wilson has a quiet three catches for 56 yards. McCarthy also found the end zone on the ground, twice, as he ran four times for 17 yards and the two scores. Michigan's ground attack was balanced all night: Blake Corum had nine rushes for 69 yards and a touchdown, as the team ran 33 times for 191 yards and four scores. Once again, Michigan amassed more than 400 yards of offense and though the box score will say the Wolverines lost the time of possession as they held the ball for just 28 minutes and 48 seconds, there wasn't much the offense could do when the defense kept scoring.

Defense: A

SABIN: Michigan football's defense outscores Minnesota themselves in latest example of dominance

Mike Sainristil was beat deep for a 35-yard touchdown with six seconds left in the first half when he let Daniel Jackson get behind him in man coverage, but for what it's worth post-game coach Jim Harbaugh said it was more a case of the wrong play call than player-error. But besides that flub, what a suffocating performance by a group that consistently makes its case as the best unit in America. Will Johnson set the tone 12 seconds into the game, when he picked off Athan Kaliakmanis' second pass of the game and returned it for a 36-yard touchdowns. In his first game back after returning from hand surgery, Mason Graham finished with a game-high six tackles, two for loss and one sack, while Josaiah Stewart had 1.5 tackles for loss of his own and Rayshaun Benny added one and a pass breakup. Late in the second half, safety Keon Sabb added another interception for good measure and returned it for a 28-yard touchdown, the first of his career. U-M's defense held Minnesota passing to 5-of-17 passing for 52 yards and 117 rushing yards, just 47 of which came after the half (7 in the third quarter against the starting defense).

Special teams: B-plus

One of these days, Michigan may need its special teams to contribute. Until then, it will be fine with another solid, if unspectacular performance. Kicker James Turner was busy, connecting on all seven point after attempts and made his lone field goal try, a 31-yard kick when Michigan's first drive fizzled in the red zone. Punter/kickoff specialist Tommy Doman didn't have one of his better games. His first punt pinned the Gophers at their 12-yard line, but his second left a bit to be desired as it netted just 42 yards. He later had a 50-yard boot in the fourth quarter. He also made one of the few U-M errors of the day, when he kicked the ball out of bounds in the second quarter to set the Gophers up on their own 35. The Wolverines, again, didn't do much in the return game, returning just two of Minnesota's nine punts. Semaj Morgan added a 21-yard kick return on his lone special teams touch.

Coaching: A-plus

Look around the country and find another team dominating as thoroughly as when the Wolverines take the field. Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff deserve all the credit. Michigan's offensive game plan was flawless, using McCarthy's legs just enough to keep the defense honest, which allowed running backs to run down hill and freed up passes. U-M scored more than 50 points against a Big Ten team that appears as if it will go to a bowl game, and did so while pulling McCarthy from the game in the third quarter and only having its star running back touch the ball nine times. The Gophers opened the game running 20 times for 70 yards, so Jesse Minter made an adjustment to add an extra down lineman, not allowing the Gophers to run to their strength. The result? Eight rushes for 7 yards against the first-team defense in the third quarter and 19 carries for 47 yards total after the half.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football grades vs. Minnesota: Another impeccable performance