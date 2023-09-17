Michigan football grades vs. Bowling Green: Defense a saving grace on underwhelming night

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia grades Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 31-6 win over Bowling Green in Week 3 on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium:

Offense: D-plus

Although the final score was lopsided and there were a few positive developments from the offense, the performance was extremely underwhelming. Michigan started well — a four-rush, 77-yard touchdown drive to open the game — and then things fell apart. J.J. McCarthy, nearly flawless through two weeks, threw an interception in the end zone on his third pass Saturday. On his next drive, he forced another pass over the middle, targeting Cornelius Johnson, for his second interception. On the final drive of the first half, after the defense came up with a turnover, U-M's O-line gave up a sack (its first of the season) on third-and-10 and came away with no points. The Wolverines didn't start any better out of the break, with a three-and-out. U-M scored on its second, but that was in large part thanks to starting on the Bowling Green 2. Then, after the defense forced another turnover at the BGSU 26, U-M couldnt even muster a first down and had to settle for a field goal. U-M did complete a 50-yard flea flicker touchdown from McCarthy to Johnson midway through the third quarter to put the game away, but McCarthy threw a third interception on his final pass to finish just 8-for-13 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Blake Corum had his first 100-yard game of the season with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass during the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Defense: A-minus

For the first time this year, Michigan's first-team defense gave up points. Still, there was only one drive of concern and it came in the first half, when U-M allowed completions on third-and-10 and third-and-15 to extend the possession. It should've resulted in a Bowling Green touchdown; Adieu Hiliare beat cornerback Josh Wallace with a double move, but he dropped the pass in the end zone and BG had to settle for a field goal. From there, the Falcons didn't threaten again (except in the final minutes against the third-string defense). Jaylen Harrell had a QB hurry early in the second half that resulted in a Kris Jenkins interception. On the next drive, he hit quarterback Hayden Timosciek's arm and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Michael Barrett. The run defense was superb, holding Bowling Green to 36 rushes for 81 yards (2.3 yards per carry) including just 16 yards on 22 carries in the first three quarters. The defense finished with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and three turnovers forced.

Michigan place kicker James Turner (32) attempts an extra point against UNLV during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Special teams: C

The evening started off well for Jay Harbaugh's group, with Tyler Morris ripping off a 22-yard return on the second punt of the game. That was the highlight of the night, howeve3r. Bowling Green pooch-kicked its first kickoff to up-back Max Bredeson, who fumbled the return and set up the Falcons with a short field, resulting in a field goal. Then, on the ensuing kick, Braiden McGregor muffed the kick, although he was able to fall on it. The rest of the evening was better. Tommy Doman started the second half with a 53-yard punt, the best of his career — and netted 139 yards (46.3 average) on three punts, with two landing inside the 20. Kicker James Turner connected on a 42-yard field goal and all four of his extra points, and Jake Thaw had two punt returns for eight yards.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore talks to players during warm up ahead of the UNLV game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Coaching: D-plus

In a game with a talent mismatch lake Saturday's, half the job is showing up, and Michigan did not do that for the majority of the contest. The Falcons won the time of possession, 36:24-23:36. Yes, there were bright spots: The defense held Bowling Green to just 85 yards in the second half. But keep in mind, the Falcons were down to their third-string quarterback, with Connor Bazelak ruled out pregame and Camden Orth knocked out early in the second quarter. The defense still hasn't faced a true test at quarterback, but it's tough to fault Jesse Minter's unit. On offense, however, four turnovers is unacceptable even against a top-notch defense. While that's largely the result of player error, it always falls back on the staff.

