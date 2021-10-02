Michigan football gives Jim Harbaugh first win as underdog in rout of Wisconsin, 38-17

In this article:

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan football entered Saturday 0-12 as an underdog under coach Jim Harbaugh.

And the Wolverines hadn't won at Wisconsin since 2001.

Pop the bubbly. Both skids are over.

The No. 14 Wolverines ended the horrid streaks with a 38-17 road rout of the bumbling Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten).

Cornelius Johnson caught two touchdown passes from Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak, the Wolverines defense knocked out Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz in the third quarter and forced his backup into two turnovers.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visits Nebraska next Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). The Cornhuskers play Saturday vs. Northwestern (7:30 p.m., BTN).

