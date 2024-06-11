Michigan football getting an early jump, offers 2028 in-state QB

It’s not quite the same as it was when Michigan football offered then eighth-grade quarterback Dante Moore, but it’s somewhat close.

The Wolverines already had extended an offer to a 2028 quarterback in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy signal caller Jayden Wade, who is starting to blow up even at such an early stage. But the maize and blue have now also extended an offer to another rising quarterback, this one from their backyard.

Though Michigan hasn’t had much luck recently at going after in-state prospects who blow up early, the coaching staff is trying to reverse that trend. On Tuesday, 2028 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech quarterback Donald Tabron II reported that the Wolverines have offered after he won MVP at a school-hosted camp in Ann Arbor.

Tabron also has offers from Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, and Penn State. With so many schools starting to get involved even though Tabron is an incoming freshman in high school, that indicates that his recruitment will likely be a fully national one.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire