Michigan football gets two predictions for 2025 four-star DL

Michigan football recruiting is just now getting going, better late than never. And though the five current commits are all four-stars, the Wolverines have a lot of work to do in terms of filling out the 2025 class.

One name has recently emerged as a high-profile target in 2025 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star defensive lineman Maxwell Roy. Thought to be a Michigan and Ohio State battle, the nation’s No. 148 player overall (according to Rivals) is apparently starting to favor Ann Arbor over Columbus, as a pair of predictions have come in indicating he’ll eventually choose the Wolverines.

According to The Wolverine (On3), both EJ Holland and Zach Libby have logged predictions that Roy will end up wearing maize and blue.

Michigan recruiting insiders @LibbyOn3 and @EJHollandOn3 have logged expert predictions for the Wolverines to land 4-star DL Maxwell Roy〽️ Intel: https://t.co/ejvf9Tqgit pic.twitter.com/ksHAAE4Rf3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 5, 2024

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn:

Sturdy, powerful interior defensive lineman who is tough against the run and can be disruptive in the backfield. Is athletic and plays low to win leverage battles. Has verified size from a trio of in-person evaluations and has plus length with a 79-inch wing. Demonstrates scheme versatility in St. Joseph’s Prep’s base 3-4 while also excelling in a 4-3. Uncoils when firing off the ball and can shoot gaps. Displays power in lower body in exploding up and into offensive lineman at the snap. Has strength throughout his frame. Can anchor and take on blocks in the running game to allow linebackers to make tackles. Demonstrates stack and shed ability. Flexible throughout his frame, which translates from his wrestling ability in which he went 37-9 as a sophomore and finished third in the district. Moves his feet well and continually plays with his shoulders above his knees. Can re-direct along the line of scrimmage and has a willingness to chase down plays. Uses his quickness to get into the backfield. Moves well laterally. Shows very good body control. Turns torso and dips shoulder to get underneath and inside on offensive linemen. Uses hands and flashes quickness but has to continue to work on technique to accentuate his power and speed. Continuing to build strength throughout his frame while retaining quickness and flexibility is important. High-level prospect who could play early at a Top 10 program. Possesses NFL draft potential.

Rutgers also appears to be in the mix for Roy at this juncture.

Like current Michigan defensive tackle standout, Mason Graham, Roy also is a wrestler in high school — so he’s understandably appealing to the Michigan coaching staff.

He will visit Ohio State on June 14 but is poised to visit Ann Arbor the following weekend.

