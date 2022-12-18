Michigan football gets second transfer portal commitment of the day

Did we say before that Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal? Because Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal.

Entering Sunday, the Wolverines had three commitments — LaDarius Henderson, Ernest Hausmann, and Myles Hinton. They added another on Sunday afternoon with Josaiah Stewart committing to the maize and blue. But then the Wolverines added yet another.

Drake Nugent, like Myles Hinton, came from Stanford. The No. 63 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, the center is 6-foot-2, 275-pounds. He is joining his teammate from Stanford by committing to Michigan football, according to a report from 247Sports.

BREAKING: Former Stanford offensive lineman Drake Nugent commits to #GoBlue; started 24 straight games at center for the Cardinal: https://t.co/WkSU4RhtAY pic.twitter.com/OFCS2dgg0z — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) December 18, 2022

Nugent makes the fifth transfer commitment for Michigan, with all five being in the top 100. The Wolverines are in for a handful more targets yet, indicating they may not be done just yet.



