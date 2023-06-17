Michigan football gets second 2024 running back commit

Michigan football shocked not only the rival Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this year, but it did so of the college football recruiting world, when it managed to secure a commitment from four-star Jordan Marshall — a running back from Cincinnati that OSU coveted in the worst way.

The Wolverines had long been looking for a second tailback to add in 2024, and while Longview (Tx.) four-star Taylor Tatum — thought to be the best RB in the class — was looking more and more like he could end up wearing maize and blue, there was another that the staff was recruiting hard.

Hailing from powerhouse high school Las Vegas (Nv.) Bishop Gorman, Micah Ka’apana is only rated a three-star prospect, but the Wolverines see him as much higher than that. Rated No. 727 overall per the 247Sports Composite, Ka’apana is seen as the nation’s 57th-best running back.

On the heels of a successful official visit to Ann Arbor, Ka’apana has shut down his recruitment, committing to Michigan football.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 RB Micah Ka’apana tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 5’11 195 RB from Las Vegas, NV chose the Wolverines over Nebraska, Hawaii, & Oklahoma State “This place is special, always has been & always will be. I feel that’s something I’m ready to be a… pic.twitter.com/LgC2vgwsFP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2023

Ka’apana has offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, BYU, Arizona State, Utah, and several others.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards as a junior, averaging 14.3 yards per carry. He runs a reported 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

He is Michigan’s 20th commit, which keeps the Wolverines at No. 2 overall in the 2024 247Sports team rankings.

