Michigan football gets prediction for in-state tight end

Michigan football currently has one tight end committed in the 2025 recruiting class in Alcoa (Tenn.) three-star Eli Owens. And the Wolverines have their sights set on another big prize in the 2025 recruiting class in Central Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh four-star Andrew Olesh, rated by 247Sports as the No. 84 player in the country overall. Olesh isn’t committed, but does appear to be trending more and more to the Wolverines, though Penn State looms large.

And now the Wolverines are setting their sights on some future classes.

Rock-solid with predictions, The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for an in-state prospect in the 2026 class in Orchard Lake (Mich.) Catholic Central three-star tight end Jack Janda.

Rated No. 434 overall and playing in Michigan’s backyard, the Wolverines could use a local product to start off the proceedings when it comes to building out the 2026 class.

Janda has some big-time offers from schools like Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, and Wisconsin. At this juncture, there is no obvious timeline for his decision.

