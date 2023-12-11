Michigan football gets prediction for former starter transfer in-conference

Sometimes the grass isn’t just greener somewhere else, you know where the grass is the greenest.

Michigan football got several key contributors via the transfer portal last year from neighboring Big Ten schools. It started with linebacker Ernest Hausmann coming aboard via Nebraska before tight end AJ Barner and quarterback Jack Tuttle defected to Ann Arbor from Indiana. Could another Big Ten starter make their way to the maize and blue?

According to a prediction from 247Sports’ Steve Lorenz, that could be the case.

Having played with Black Corum and Derrick Moore at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy, Jaishawn Barham chose the local school and played for the Terps. A former four-star recruit, Barham entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4. And Lorenz put in a prediction he’ll end up in Ann Arbor.



Barham was sixth in tackles for Maryland with 37. He also had three sacks and three QB hurries.

Michigan will need a replacement for departing linebacker Mike Barrett and possibly Junior Colson if he chooses to head to the NFL. Barham is listed as the fourth-best linebacker in the portal.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire