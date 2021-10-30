Michigan football gets OL Zak Zinter back vs. MSU, but without RB Donovan Edwards

EAST LANSING — The Michigan football offensive line appears likely to receive a boost Saturday vs. Michigan State from the return of right guard Zak Zinter, who was in uniform did not play against Northwestern last week.

Zinter was on the field for pregame warmups again at Spartan Stadium and participated with the first-string unit during drills. From left to right, the offensive line consisted of LT Ryan Hayes, LG Karsen Barnhart, C Andrew Vastardis, RG Zinter and RT Andrew Stueber.

Still absent from the first-string unit is left guard Trevor Keegan, who remains bothered by a shoulder injury. Keegan dressed and took part in warmups in East Lansing, which is a sign of progression following his complete absence a week ago.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand/wrist) was on the field Saturday as well. Wilson logged five snaps in a diminished role against the Wildcats as he recovered from an injury suffered during the win over Wisconsin. How much his role may expand against Michigan State is unclear.

Freshman running back Donovan Edwards, a former five-star recruit, did not travel to East Lansing due to injury. It's unknown when Edwards suffered the injury. He played 10 snaps last week against Northwestern.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets Zak Zinter back, Donovan Edwards out