Michigan football gets national championship endorsement from former Ohio State star

This isn’t going to sit well in Columbus.

First, former Ohio State star running back Maurice Clarett shared that he feels that Michigan football is being persecuted with the sign-stealing drama, and what he said on Saturday as the Wolverines were playing in the Big Ten Championship Game (while the Buckeyes were sitting at home), he’s not garnering any more favor among self-proclaimed Buckeye Nation.

Clarett took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that with Michigan football going to the College Football Playoff, he will be pulling hard for the maize and blue, hoping that they win the national championship.

Bold strategy.

I’m an Ohio State fan first, Big 10 fan second….. I need Michigan to go win it all. It will make me feel better about our loss. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 3, 2023

You can already feel the heat coming at him out of the entirety of the state of Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire