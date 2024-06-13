Michigan football gets multiple predictions for elite 2025 DB

Michigan football recruiting is just getting going in the 2025 cycle, but even with recent classes, the Wolverines haven’t managed to land many truly elite prospects straight out of high school.

The maize and blue have still done an excellent job developing those who are in the mid-four-star range and even many three-stars have ended up looking like five-stars before they leave Ann Arbor. But in order to maintain the high-level of success Michigan has had, it will need some top-rated prospects.

One player who just visited Ann Arbor for an official visit is Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star safety Kainoa Winston. Expected to play nickel back if he does come to the Wolverines, Winston had long been seen as a Penn State lean, but following his visit, he’s received two predictions that he’ll end up wearing a winged helmet.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

A new-age defensive back prospect with the straight-line speed to help combat modern passing attacks. Owns some of the more impressive track times in the 2025 cycle having collected various medals at respected meets around the country. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and full of muscle. Flies around the field and can get outside the numbers with ease. Quick to locate the football and is not afraid to jump a route. Has proven to be a rather spirited tackler in run support and seems to frequently be seeking out contact. Agile and fluid enough in the lower half to man-up with wide receivers and tight ends, but hasn’t been asked to press a ton on Friday nights. Based on what he has put on tape thus far, should be viewed as a potential defensive playmaker for a Power Five program that could play over the top, in the box, or even in the slot. Likely to add plenty of value on special teams units at the program of his choice.

Winston is rated the No. 43 player in the country, regardless of position, by 247Sports. Penn State, North Carolina, and Oregon are his other finalists, but he also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire