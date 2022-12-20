Michigan football gets Indiana QB Jack Tuttle out of transfer portal

Michigan football continues to dip into the transfer portal to boost its roster for the 2023 season.

Jack Tuttle, the former Indiana quarterback, announced on social media on Tuesday that he is joining the Wolverines for his final year of eligibility next season.

Tuttle, 23, just completed his fourth season with the Hoosiers, playing in one game and completing 9 of 12 passes for 82 yards. His heaviest workload was in 2021, when he went 45-for-87 for 423 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions over six games. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from San Marcos, California, began his college career in Utah in 2018, redshirted and then transferred.

In all likelihood, Tuttle will serve as a backup to J.J. McCarthy, who will be a junior next season. Michigan has lost two quarterbacks for next year's roster: Cade McNamara, last year's starter who was supplanted by McCarthy and then suffered a season-ending leg injury in September; and Alan Bowman, who transferred from Texas Tech prior to last season.

Michigan has also added offensive linemen Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton from Stanford and linebackers Josiah Stewart from Coastal Carolina, LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State and Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets Indiana QB Jack Tuttle from transfer portal