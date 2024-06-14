Michigan football gets huge 2025 commit from elite DB

Michigan football recruiting had been lagging. Key word: ‘had.’

The Wolverines are starting to piece things together now that it’s summer official visit season and one player who visited Ann Arbor last week declared that he had seen enough.

Long thought to be a Penn State lean, 2025 Washington (D.C.) Gonazaga four-star safety Kainoa Winston was still going through the process and was expected to visit Oregon this upcoming weekend and North Carolina the next. However, Winston decided he’s seen enough and pulled the trigger for the maize and blue.

He officially made his verbal pledge to Michigan football on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Kainoa Winston has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’11 195 S from Montgomery Village, MD chose the Wolverines over Penn State, Oregon, & North Carolina “I’m A Michigan Man!”https://t.co/XlnJ7bnce2 pic.twitter.com/RLWoSr4PI0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2024

With Winston in the fold, he’s Michigan’s highest-rated commitment since getting Will Johnson in the 2022 recruiting class.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

A new-age defensive back prospect with the straight-line speed to help combat modern passing attacks. Owns some of the more impressive track times in the 2025 cycle having collected various medals at respected meets around the country. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and full of muscle. Flies around the field and can get outside the numbers with ease. Quick to locate the football and is not afraid to jump a route. Has proven to be a rather spirited tackler in run support and seems to frequently be seeking out contact. Agile and fluid enough in the lower half to man-up with wide receivers and tight ends, but hasn’t been asked to press a ton on Friday nights. Based on what he has put on tape thus far, should be viewed as a potential defensive playmaker for a Power Five program that could play over the top, in the box, or even in the slot. Likely to add plenty of value on special teams units at the program of his choice.

Winston is rated the No. 43 player in the country, regardless of position, by 247Sports. He also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin.

