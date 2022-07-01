Michigan football gets four-star linebacker commit

In a week where Michigan football lost a prized linebacker commit, would it be able to secure the services of another?

Earlier in the week, four-star Raylen Wilson decommitted, with eyes on him flipping to Georgia. While it stung to lose the highest-rated commit of the 2023 class, it didn’t take long for the Wolverines to fill up the coffers with another top prospect.

Hailing from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, 2023 four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several other big names. He took official visits to Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, and Rutgers, with Michigan and Rutgers appearing to stand out.

However, he committed to the Wolverines on Friday, thus giving the maize and blue another top-notch linebacker in the class with Wilson out of the fold.

Bridgeman is listed at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, and is listed as the No. 175 player in the country, regardless of position, by ESPN. He’s considered the fourth-best in the state of Pennsylvania as well as the fourth-rated linebacker according to the ESPN300 as well.

He plays outside linebacker, tight end, and edge rusher at the high school level.

Watch his highlights below:

List