Michigan football gets four-star defensive end Lugard Edokpayi for class of 2024

Four-star defensive end Lugard Edokpayi, of District Heights, Maryland, announced his commitment to Michigan football as a part of the Wolverines’ 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Edokpayi is the No. 222 prospect and No. 18 defensive end in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Michigan entered the race for Edokpayi late, bringing him in for an official visit on Dec. 12, but secured a commitment just over a week later. He chose Michigan over Maryland, Rutgers and Florida State, which he visited three days after U-M.

Listed at 6 feet 6 and 230 pounds, Edokpayi was a 2023 all-conference selection as a defensive end and wide receiver for Bishop McNamara in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He recorded 22 tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles for loss on defense while catching seven passes for 120 yards on offense in six games, according to MaxPreps. He is also a member of Bishop McNamara’s basketball team.

Edokpayi is the highest-rated pass rusher to commit to the Wolverines in 2024. He is the third defensive end from Maryland to commit to Michigan in the 2024 cycle, joining Brandywine four-star Devon Baxter and Ijamsville three-star Dominic Nichols. Michigan’s other defensive end in the class, three-star Owen Wafle, hails from Princeton, New Jersey.

Michigan now has 26 commitments in the 2024 class, which is ranked No. 20 in the country according to 247sports. The Wolverines also made their first splash in the transfer portal on Wednesday, snagging a commitment from former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who earned freshman All-American honors with the Terrapins.

