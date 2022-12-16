Michigan football gets its first 2025 commitment

The Wolverines are looking to add some pieces to their 2023 recruiting class with signing day right around the corner and Michigan has already put its stamp on the 2024 trail with four commitments.

Might as well get the 2025 class rolling too. At least that’s what 2025 cornerback Chris Ewald believes.

On Friday, Michigan received a verbal commitment from the Hollywood Chaminade Madonna (FL) four-star corner.

While it may be early, Ewald is loaded with potential and talent. According to the composite rankings, he is the 38th-ranked recruit in the entire class and the third-ranked corner in 2025.

Michigan started recruiting Ewald as a freshman and he told The Michigan Insider that he really bonded with Denard Robinson — who is also from Florida.

Ewald holds plenty of offers, but Michigan beat out teams like Georgia, Florida, and Florida State.

This is Michigan’s first commitment for the 2025 cycle.

