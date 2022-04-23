Michigan football gets some DL help from the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan football lost three of four starters along the defensive line to the NFL draft this offseason, and while there is some next men coming up, the Wolverines certainly could use something of a ringer.

Well, on Friday night, they got it.

Entering his fourth year, UCF defensive tackle transfer Cam Goode registered 24 tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles in his junior campaign in Orlando. He also managed to nab an interception — an impressive feat for an interior lineman. As a recruit, he was a three-star prospect from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s in the class of 2018, rated No. 554 overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

And on Friday, he committed to Michigan.

Related

Draymond Green calls Jordan Poole 'No. 1 option' during playoffs What is Michigan's biggest question heading into 2022?

Goode technically has two years of eligibility remaining, given the COVID free year of 2020. He played in 10 games his redshirt freshman and sophomore years and 13 games in 2021.

The Wolverines have had a few linemen transfer in the past few years. Jordan Whittley was a non-factor, coming in 2020 from Oregon State. However, 2019 saw Mike Danna transfer from Central Michigan, and he ended up having a productive year, and was subsequently drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

List