Michigan football gets commitment from rising 2025 running back

Michigan football got its third commitment from the official visit weekends, and this one hasn’t even left campus.

An emerging player from Marero (La.) Archbishop Shaw — the same high school of current Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy — 2025 running back Jasper Parker apparently had seen enough to make his decision while on campus for his official visit.

Rated highest by Rivals — the sole recruiting service that has him listed as a four-star — Parker was only offered by the maize and blue in March. Still, the Wolverines did a good enough job that Parker not only visited, he committed on Saturday night, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 RB Jasper Parker has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 195 RB from Marrero, LA chose the Wolverines over Miami, Alabama, UNC, & Oklahoma State “Michigan is a special place and I want to be a Michigan Man. GO BLUE”… pic.twitter.com/L7VHD6crSi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2024

Parker has an impressive offer list, despite being a three-star according to 247Sports, On3, and ESPN. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC all had extended offers to the now-Michigan commit.

With Parker in the fold, Michigan now has eight commits in the 2025 class.

