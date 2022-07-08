Michigan football gets a commitment from four-star athlete

Michigan football strikes again in the recruiting department just one day after it landed four-star interior offensive lineman, Amir Herring.

On Friday, the Wolverines got a much-needed boost to the 2023 recruiting class after four-star Collins Acheampong announced his commitment to the maize and blue. He picked Michigan over LSU, Miami (FL), and UCLA among plenty of others. Acheampong, who goes to Santa Margarita Catholic (California), is listed as an athlete on 247Sports. He is also a dual-sport athlete who excels at basketball.

The California product is projected to play the edge position at the collegiate level and his size tells the story. Acheampong is listed at 6-foot-7 and weighs 254-pounds. According to the 247Sports composite, he is the 298th-ranked player for the class of 2023 and the 17-ranked prospect from California.

What’s unique about Acheampong is he hasn’t played football since his freshman year at Fairmont Prep. Academy — his football program was disbanded after COVID-19 — which is why he is now at Santa Margarita Catholic for his senior season. In his freshman year of football, he tallied 51 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, and nine sacks.

You can watch highlights from Acheampong’s freshman year at Fairmont Prep. below.

Freshman year Varsity football highlights🏈 pic.twitter.com/iHjhSyexOz — Collins Acheampong (@collins_xi) December 20, 2021

