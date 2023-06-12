Michigan football gets a commitment from emerging 2024 ATH in SEC country

Michigan football is fresh off of a high-profile recruiting weekend which saw a bevy of top-flight recruits descend upon Ann Arbor. Now the Wolverines are looking to continue the momentum, even with players who didn’t make the trip this weekend.

Somewhat off the radar, 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) West three-star athlete Jaden Smith got his offer from the maize and blue just last month. Since then, his recruitment has accelerated greatly in favor of the Wolverines. Smith isn’t rated by 247Sports but is a three-star per On3, the 30th-ranked linebacker and 14th-best player in North Carolina (Michigan has the first committed in five-star Jadyn Davis).

And on Monday, Smith committed to Michigan football over offers from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, USC, Georgia Tech, Utah, Miami, and others.

While 247Sports has him listed as an athlete, On3 has Smith listed as a linebacker, and linebackers coach Chris Partridge took charge in his recruitment. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds.

Smith is the 19th commitment in the 2024 class for the Michigan Wolverines, and they hold steady at the No. 2 spot behind Georgia in the 247Sports team rankings.

