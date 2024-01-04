Michigan football gets commitment from Eli Owens, 2025 four-star tight end

Even though Michigan football is just days away from playing in the College Football Playoff championship game against Washington, Jim Harbaugh is still hitting the recruiting trail and just picked up a commitment.

2025 four-star tight end Eli Owens, from Alcoa, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Michigan on Thursday. Owens is ranked as the 355th overall player and 19th-best tight end in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Owens, listed at 6 feet 1½ inches and 243 pounds, had 18 scholarship offers, according to 247 Sports. He chose Michigan over offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others.

Alcoa's Eli Owens (44) poses after completing the pass and making the first down on a fake punt during the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division I-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

In 2022-23, Owens had 33 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games and had 21 tackles and two sacks on defense, according to MaxPreps.

Owens is the fourth player to commit to Michigan as a part of the 2025 recruiting class, which is now rated as 12th-best in the country by 247Sports. Michigan also has commitments from four-star cornerback Chris Ewald, three-star quarterback Carter Smith and three-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka.

