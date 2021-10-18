Michigan football gets commitment from Damani Dent, a safety from Jacksonville
Damani Dent, a safety in the class of 2022 from Jacksonville (Florida) Terry Parker, announced his commitment to Michigan football on Monday on his Twitter account.
Ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 97 safety by the 247Sports Composite, he is 6 feet and 190 pounds.
He chose the Wolverines over Oregon and Pittsburgh.
He made his official visit to Ann Arbor for the September game against Washington.
