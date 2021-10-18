Michigan football gets commitment from Damani Dent, a safety from Jacksonville

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Terry Parker safety Damani Dent is pictured at practice on Aug. 17, 2021.
Terry Parker safety Damani Dent is pictured at practice on Aug. 17, 2021.

Damani Dent, a safety in the class of 2022 from Jacksonville (Florida) Terry Parker, announced his commitment to Michigan football on Monday on his Twitter account.

Ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 97 safety by the 247Sports Composite, he is 6 feet and 190 pounds.

He chose the Wolverines over Oregon and Pittsburgh.

He made his official visit to Ann Arbor for the September game against Washington.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: Damani Dent to join Wolverines

