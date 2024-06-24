Michigan football gets commitment from big 2025 WR

Michigan football recruiting is in full effect as of late. With official visits wrapping up, the Wolverines have been working to convert mere visits to commitments, and that’s been working of late, with two pledges coming out of Victors Weekend.

And now you can make that three.

The Wolverines got their first wide receiver pledge on Monday with the commitment of 2025 Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw four-star Jacob Washington. Coming in at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Washington is the first taller receiver Michigan has gotten in the past couple years and should add some downfield ability to the passing game.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jacob Washington has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 190 WR from New Orleans, LA chose the Wolverines over Missouri, Mississippi State, & Georgia Tech “I am blessed to have an opportunity to play for the national champions. GO… pic.twitter.com/GN6UhOXFNl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2024

Washington is rated as a four-star according to both the 247Sports Composite as well as the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s rated highest by ESPN which has him as the No. 203 player in the country regardless of position.

Washington had offers from schools such as Arkansas, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and UCF.

His primary recruiter was Ron Bellamy, who attended the same high school in Louisiana.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire