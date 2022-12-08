Michigan football gets commitment 2024 Washington tight end Hogan Hansen

Michigan football gained a commitment for the class of 2024 in a position that they tend to feature.

Bellevue (Washington) tight end Hogan Hansen made a verbal commitment to the Wolverines on social media on Thursday. Hansen, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, is a four-star recruit and the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The No. 3 player in the state of Washington for 2024 said yes to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Florida and Georgia Tech, among others.

Hansen is a solid run-blocking tight end, according to 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman.

Michigan has four commits for the class of 2024. As for the 2023 class, U-M has the No. 20 class in the nation. The early signing day period for that cycle begins Dec. 21.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets commitment 2024 tight end Hogan Hansen