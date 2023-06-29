Michigan football gets commitment from 2024 four-star Belleville LB Jeremiah Beasley

On Wednesday evening, Michigan football got more good news for its 2024 recruiting class when Belleville linebacker Jeremiah Beasley verbally committed.

Beasley, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s rated the sixth-best player in Michigan for 2024.

Beasley picked U-M over Michigan State, Missouri and Boston College, among others. Beasley was on the Free Press Dream Team as a junior, when he also had 1,223 yards rushing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The humble and hard-working Beasley doesn’t take plays off and goes at a different speed at all times, which also includes a relentless approach to attacking each day.

U-M has recently dropped to the No. 3 overall class for 2024, behind Georgia and Ohio State

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets commitment from Belleville LB Jeremiah Beasley