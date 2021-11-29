Michigan football gets commitment from 2023 4-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings

The immediate benefit of Michigan football's win over Ohio State was a trip to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. The offshoot was a sudden boost for recruiting.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff receiving a verbal commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings of Benedictine College Preparatory in Richmond, Virginia. Starlings, who is rated among the top 200 players in the country, announced his decision on social media Sunday evening.

Michigan Wolverines fans cheer on their team before action against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, Michigan Stadium.

At 6-5 and 310 pounds, Starlings possesses the physical tools necessary to man the interior defensive line for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Paired with the commitment of 2022 defensive lineman Kenneth Grant — a 6-4, 335-pound nose tackle from Indiana — it's easy to recognize the coaching staff's desire to become stouter at the line of scrimmage.

Starlings was among a slew of recruits in Ann Arbor over the weekend for Michigan's upset of Ohio State. He posted a video from behind the U-M bench and teased a potential commitment.

The verbal pledge from Starlings gives Michigan two commitments in the class of 2023 after Ann Arbor Huron kicker Adam Samaha broke the ice late last week.

Starlings held additional scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oregon, among others.

