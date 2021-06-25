Michigan football gets commitment from 2022 3-star LB from Los Angeles

In the past week, Michigan football has gotten a lot of its commitments in a hurry, as in, the 247Sports Crystal Balls roll in and, before long, they’re a part of the 2022 class. From LB Aaron Alexander to QB Jayden Denegal, the Wolverines have made quick work of a handful of those recruitments.

On Friday, the crystal balls started coming in for Michigan to secure the talents of Kevonte Henry, a 2022 three-star linebacker from Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger — a high school in South Central Los Angeles — who is rated as the No. 60 linebacker in the country and 44th-best player in the state of California according to 247Sports. And it took but hours for him to commit to the Wolverines.

I’d like to thank all of the schools that took time getting to know me and my family. I was told that I should commit when I felt most comfortable and sure about my decision. So I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7XWPlsJrYe — Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) June 25, 2021

Henry is the 11th commitment in the 2022 recruiting class for Michigan and is the second linebacker to join the fold. His other major offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah.

List

Buy, sell or hold? Long-term outlook on each Big Ten team

Highlights: