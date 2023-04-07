Michigan football gets big-time four-star OT commitment

Michigan football continues to be on a torrid streak when it comes to reeling in high-profile recruits. Though it had been quiet just before and after the annual spring game.

That changed on Friday, as one of the Wolverines’ high-profile targets made his pledge.

Less than a week after hanging out at The Big House with several current commits — RB Jordan Marshall, TE Hogan Hansen, and OT Ben Roebuck — 2024 Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star offensive tackle Andrew Sprague decided he had seen enough. He took to social media on Friday to announce his commitment to Michigan football.

He’s the 11th pledge in the 2024 class.

Sprague is the No. 133 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings and appears to be choosing among Michigan, Notre Dame and USC. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others.

He’s listed at 6 feet, 8 inches and 290 pounds, and is likened to the Buffalo Bills‘ Spencer Brown according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Prototype tackle frame. Basketball player who showed really good coordination and ability on the court as a sophomore. His junior year in football, he filled in and grew into his body more and started becoming even more of a dominant force. He finishes his blocks and plays with aggression. Has solid bend for a taller guy. Can still continue to work on his footwork and general explosiveness. Has a lot of raw ability and is trending in the right direction judging on the strides made between his sophomore and junior years. Either tackle side is a possibility at this time although right now, he has played more on the left side and is comfortable there.

Sherrone Moore is the lead recruiter for Michigan on Sprague. The Wolverines are targeting several offensive linemen; Blake Frazier is the top priority.

