Michigan football gets athlete Amorion Walker back in transfer portal after a semester

College football is in the unlimited-transfer era, and Wednesday brought Michigan football got a first-hand look at just how wild that ride can be.

Amorion Walker, a one-time wide receiver in Ann Arbor who moved to defensive back before he transferred to Ole Miss in January, announced on social media that he has decided to transfer back and re-join the Wolverines.

"Back like I never left. #Goooo," Walker posted.

The expectation is Walker will come back to Michigan to join wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy's room; he was the second addition of the day to the room after C.J. Charleston, a graduate transfer wideout from Youngstown State, also pledged.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Amorion Walker (1) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walker played in five games as a defensive back last season, recording three tackles and a pass breakup. He played six games at wideout the year prior, with one reception for four yards. A three-star prospect in the class of 2022 who flipped late from Notre Dame, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver is not a proven commodity but is one of the fastest players in the Big Ten and brings depth and familiarity to a room that needs options.

