Michigan football gets another 2024 EDGE commitment

Michigan football has been on a torrid pace in 2024 recruiting, but it has had some challenges over the past eight days.

They lost two Maryland-based prospects in linebacker Aaron Chiles and EDGE Darien Mayo — who were both thought of as Wolverine leans — before also losing out on Ohio cornerback Bryce West to rival Ohio State.

So the maize and blue needed some good news fast to stem the tide.

On Sunday, they got it. Also from Maryland, 2024 Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale four-star edge rusher Dominic Nichols committed to Michigan football over Wisconsin, Clemson, and Kentucky, making him the 23rd pledge in the class and second bona fide edge rusher — Devon Baxter being the other — to join.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Dominic Nichols tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’5 245 EDGE from Ijamsville, MD chose the Wolverines over Clemson, Kentucky, & Georgia “Coming to win a Natty, won’t settle for anything less #GoBlue”https://t.co/Ydwg47rOQZ pic.twitter.com/ueWEAnrFBF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2023

Nichols is rated a four-star and the No. 433 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s the 28th-best edge rusher and the No. 12 player in the state of Maryland.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, he also had offers from Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and others.

The Wolverines are still targeting several other four-star edge rushers, such as Florida-based Elias Rudolph and Connecticut’s Jacob Smith, twin brother of current commit Jerod Smith.

