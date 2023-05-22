Michigan football gets 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for 2024 3-star RB

Michigan football already has a four-star running back in the fold in 2024, but it’s looking to add another name to the commitment list.

The Wolverines had something of a coup in wresting Jordan Marshall away from Ohio State, despite Marshall being an Ohio native wanted by the Buckeyes in the worst way. The prevailing thought has been that the maize and blue would still work diligently to reel in Longview (Tx.) four-star RB Taylor Tatum to join Marshall in Ann Arbor. Tatum does have one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating he’ll end up a Wolverine.

But what if it’s not Tatum? What if it’s another player from a powerhouse high school?

Micah Kaapana might not have the accolades as Tatum, but he does hail from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, one of the nation’s premier high school programs. Rated a three-star overall and No. 710 in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Kaapana just received a 247Sports Crystal Ball indicating that Michigan football will be his school of choice.

While it’s likely to be either Kaapana or Tatum, not both, if one trends more to Ann Arbor, it puts more pressure on the other to potentially make a decision.

Michigan only recently offered Kaapana, despite the long pursuit of Tatum.

The prediction that came in via 247Sports was director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who put in a confidence level of ‘six.’ Kaapana appears to also be heavily favoring Oklahoma State, but also has offers from Utah, Nebraska, BYU, Washington State, Arizona State, and others.

