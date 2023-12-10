Michigan football gets 2024 3-star DL from Pennsylvania to flip from USC

Bowl season may be approaching, but it's always recruiting season in college football.

And Michigan football earned a nice win on Saturday.

Deyvid Palepale, a three-star prospect and the No. 84 defensive lineman for the class of 2024, changed his commitment from USC to U-M on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native is 6 feet 3 and 305 pounds. He committed to USC back in July but changed his mind to the Wolverines just a couple of weeks before the beginning of the early signing period.

"Not necessarily content but happy. More at ease, I would say," Palepale said to 247Sports "It's a lot closer to home than USC. That degree is a lateral step. The accounting and business school is top in the nation. I feel really comfortable being able to go to a top school that's close to home and they're really good at football."

The lead recruiting for U-M on Paleplae was defensive line coach Mike Elston, whom Palepale called "an extension of my parents," according to 247Sports.

With 25 commits for the class of 2024, Michigan's recruiting crop is ranked 16th in the nation. It has no five-star recruits, but 17 four-star players.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets 3-star DL from Pennsylvania to flip from USC